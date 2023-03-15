Meta’s workforce ballooned in recent years as the Facebook parent company signaled its ambitions for the metaverse—but recent moves suggest that it is feeling the sting of changing tech trends and rough market conditions. The company today announced another round of layoffs, one day after saying that it was “winding down” support for NFTs. Co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg wrote in a post today that Meta will shed about 10,000 further employees in the months ahead across multiple waves, as well as close about 5,000 current listings for open positions. The moves will affect its recruiting department this week, its tech groups in April, and business groups in May. Meta previously laid off about 11,000 employees in November, representing about 13% of its workforce at the time, per CNBC. As of December 31, 2022, Meta reported having a headcount of 86,482 people across all divisions—a 20% jump from the year prior—but said that the tally still included most of the people included in the November layoffs. Zuckerberg framed the latest cuts as being part of Meta’s broader “year of efficiency” campaign, in which the social media giant attempts to continue ahead with a leaner team while flattening its organizational structure, “canceling lower-priority projects,” and optimizing tools and processes across the company.

Full opinion : Meta Cuts 10,000 More Workers After Scrapping NFT Plans—Is the Metaverse Still On?