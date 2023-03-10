Biden budget proposes closing crypto loophole to raise $24 billion in new revenue

Tucked within President Biden’s budget is a proposal to change the tax treatment of cryptocurrency transactions that would eliminate investors’ ability to take advantage of losses to lower their tax bills. The new provision would raise $24 billion, according to the White House. Currently, crypto sales aren’t subject to the same rules that investors in stocks or bonds have to follow. Investors can sell crypto investments at a loss, take the tax-deductible loss to reduce their tax burden, and buy right back into the same investment. The budget eliminates this and subjects crypto to the same so-called wash-sale rules that apply to stocks and bonds. House Democrats proposed legislation last Congress to close the tax loophole, by imposing the “wash sale” rules on commodities, currencies, and digital assets. The IRS treats crypto as property, not as a security, which is how the asset class escapes these rules. President Biden already passed a crypto-related tax provision that was tucked in his 2021 infrastructure act, causing an uproar from the industry. The law defined a cryptocurrency “broker” broadly, allowing the Internal Revenue Service to target crypto miners, developers, and others who could be considered brokers even if they don’t have any customers or have access to information needed to comply with tax reporting requirements.

