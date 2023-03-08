On March 2, the White House released a note to share the annual cybersecurity strategy, in line with the new challenges which the Western world is currently facing. The two main objectives highlighted by President Biden are quite clear: “Rebalance the responsibility to defend cyberspace” and “realign incentives to favor long-term investments” in order to favor economic recovery in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The second pillar of the 39-page report is explicitly titled “Disrupt and Dismantle Threat Actors,” referring to those international cyberterrorist and criminal organizations which are currently on the U.S. blacklist. Ransomware activities are multiplying “from safe havens like Russia, Iran and North Korea,” taking advantage of “poor cybersecurity practices.” More specifically, aggressive e-pirate teams, born and raised in the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), are a constant target of D.C. experts, due to the significant damage they’ve managed to cause over the course of nearly twenty years. Young hackers, most of the times coming from particularly impoverished parts of North Korea, are raised by the Pyongyang regime from an early age. DPRK officers generally select the next-gen army through tough tests and, if successful, they bring those children to the capital. Juche mindset, which is driving every single activity within North Korean borders, is instilled on the future hackers, as well, who are requested to sleep together in wide dormitories and endure early wake-up calls to join intensive classes focused on math and IT.

Full opinion : US Cybersecurity Policy Plays Catch-up amid DPRK Hacking Threat.