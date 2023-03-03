Senators press crypto exchange Binance on potentially illegal business practices after FTX collapse

A bipartisan group of senators asked Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange and once-competitor to bankrupt crypto giant FTX, for detailed information on its business operations amid accusations of illegal practices. Sens. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., and Roger Marshall, R-Kan., requested a slew of documents on company finances, compliance and risk management practices from Binance and its U.S. affiliate, Binance.US, in a letter dated Wednesday. “In the years since Binance’s founding, the company has faced increasingly disturbing allegations regarding the legality of its operations,” the senators wrote in a letter addressed to Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao and Binance.US CEO Brian Shroder. The Justice Department began a criminal investigation into Binance and Zhao in 2018 — the year after the company was launched — amid concerns the exchange defied U.S. anti-money laundering and sanctions laws. The agency has not decided whether to press charges against the company or individual executives. A spokesperson for Binance told CNBC that the company looks forward to “correcting the record” about its operations.

