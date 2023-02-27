How an early-warning radar could help detect and even prevent future pandemics

This article reports on a project in which an early warning radar system is being developed to detect the emergence of new pandemics before they become widespread. The proposed system would use data from sources like air travel, climate and weather patterns, and public health monitoring to identify potential pandemic outbreaks as soon as they occur. By tracking these events and providing early warnings to public health officials, the system could help prevent the spread of infectious diseases and save lives. The project is being developed by the European Commission in collaboration with IBM, and it is expected to be operational within the next few years.

The project has the potential to make a huge difference in the ability to detect and contain future pandemics. It could also provide invaluable information about how pandemics emerge and spread, allowing for more effective strategies to prevent them. If successful, the early warning radar system could be a powerful tool for helping to protect populations from the devastating effects of pandemics.

