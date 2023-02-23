Polygon Block Explorer Crashes, Befuddles Users

Uncertainty, doubt, and no small amount of fear spread across the crypto community on Wednesday, as news spread of an apparent hours-long outage on the Polygon network. The reports were greatly exaggerated, however: Polygon has not experienced any outages in processing blocks, Decrypt confirmed with multiple validators on the network. A few nodes on network did, though, go out of sync, according to a Polygon spokesperson—a far less severe issue. “Block production never stopped, however there could have been a degradation in network performance temporarily,” the spokesperson said. “Those nodes have resynced and systems are back to normal.” The broader panic appears to have stemmed, instead, from a still-ongoing outage at Polygonscan, an independent chain explorer that monitors and analyzes activity on Polygon. Polygonscan has not updated new Polygon blocks or transactions for almost two hours at writing. Polygonscan did not respond immediately to Decrypt’s request for comment, though a Polygon spokesperson confirmed the issue was related to Polygon’s temporary lapse in node syncing.

