DeFi hackers are making bank this year — it’s February

In early 2023, the cryptocurrency industry has been characterized by unexpected price pumps and mounting regulatory pressure, yet it’s been a fairly quiet time for the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector. DeFi, which usually suffers from a near-constant barrage of hacks, scams, and rug pulls, has flown largely under the radar while the likes of Binance and Kraken have faced off repeatedly with the SEC. Centralized crypto platforms are feeling the heat from regulators who seem keen to appear tough after last year’s spectacular downfalls of Celsius, FTX, and its disgraced former-CEO Sam Bankman-Fried. However, just because things in that particular part of the cryptosphere appear quieter, doesn’t mean that DeFi hasn’t had its fair share of drama. Last week’s messy hack of Platypus Finance saw $8.5 million drained from the project. However, the amateur attacker managed to get some of the funds stuck in their own smart contract, frozen by Tether, and accidentally sent some profit to lending protocol Aave (currently discussing the return of funds). The hacker’s address was also quickly linked to various social media accounts by on-chain investigator ZachXBT. Shortly after, a further $2.4 million was recovered via a reverse-hack, conducted by security firm BlockSec.

