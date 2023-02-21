Crypto Mixers and Tumblers: All You Need to Know About Crypto in Stealth Mode

Cryptocurrency mixers, otherwise known as ‘tumblers,’ enable users to enhance the privacy of their digital asset transactions. Crypto mixers make it more difficult for third parties to trace a user’s activity by obfuscating the transaction history and breaking up large transactions into smaller ones. At its core, crypto mixing is exchanging one cryptocurrency for another to make the source untraceable. It works by combining multiple transactions and sending them through randomly selected addresses to confuse any potential tracking efforts by hackers or other malicious actors. As a result, it is much harder to trace where the money came from or who sent it. Cryptocurrency mixers are typically web-based services that use technology and cryptography to ensure anonymity. When you send coins to the mixer service, they pass them through a series of randomized addresses before finally sending them to your destination address. This mixing makes it harder for anyone trying to track the source of the funds as they have to identify each transaction to trace it back.

