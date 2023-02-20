Has ChatGPT Released Its Native Cryptocurrency Token?

Recently, Microsoft integrated OpenAI’s chatbot technology into its native Bing search engine. This was done to make it better at addressing users’ queries. However, people from techsphere have been quite skeptical about the same. Elon Musk, for instance, claimed last week that the ChatGPT-based Microsoft Bing AI is not safe and should be shut down. He agreed that the system is “behaving psychotically” and “telling users lies.” He further opined that Bing’s ChatGPT sounded “eerily like” artificial intelligence that “goes haywire and kills everyone.” Alongside, Dogecoin founder Billy Markus recently labeled one of the bot’s responses as “hilariously demented.” Now, with the popularity rising, perpetrators have been taking undue advantage. Blockchain security and analysis firm PeckShield recently detected “dozens of newly created” BingChatGPT cryptocurrency tokens. Out of the ones identified, it revealed that three were likely honeypots and two carried quite high sell taxes. Furthermore, PeckShield alerted users by bringing to light that two of them have already dropped over 99%. It added, “Deployer 0xb583 has already created dozens of tokens with a pump & dump scheme.” Notably, the aforementioned rug pull address has created tokens incorporating trending names and phrases like Musk and Dogecoin.

