Cryptocurrency scams bilk $4 million from locals

The FBI is warning about cryptocurrency scams that have siphoned millions from unsuspecting victims, including in Colorado. Cryptocurrency investment scammers are increasingly targeting mature adults and especially involve Tether and USD Coin, according to the FBI. The bureau described how the scams typically play out. “In a common scenario, the victim is approached on a social media platform, dating app or discussion forum with a cryptocurrency investment opportunity,” the FBI said in a news release. “The victim is directed to a link or phone number to set up the investment account. This is a scam — the link or phone number is controlled by the fraudster, who has set up a fictitious support site. Once the victim transfers the funds, the fraudster disappears with the money.” The FBI gave five “recent” examples of Coloradans who lost more than $4 million combined to such scams. Four of the cases involved Tether investment scams that took around $3.45 million from victims:

$600,000 from a 52-year-old Aurora man

$1.3 million from a 61-year-old Denver woman

$350,000 from a 62-year-old Evergreen man

$1.2 million from a late-40s couple from Parker

In another case involving USD Coin, a Timnath man lost $600,000. The FBI said there are “two major cons” in these cases.

