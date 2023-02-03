Crypto Custody Firm Copper Alerted to Security ‘Incident’ Over Christmas

Cryptocurrency custody provider Copper was alerted to a security issue over the Christmas period in December involving the company’s GitHub repository, which contains a blueprint for how the firm secures customers’ assets.

Copper is one of the leading crypto custody providers, securing billions of dollars in digital assets using clever key sharding technology called multi-party computation (MPC), and working with well-known firms such as State Street.

“No clients were compromised,” Copper said in a statement to CoinDesk. Copper said one of its vendors had “detected some concerning behavior in their development environment,” and that a “machine-generated alert had been triggered.” “The subsequent investigation determined that Copper hadn’t suffered any breach or business interruption and that no client information had been compromised,” Copper said in a statement. “The incident was not of a nature that required disclosure with applicable law or regulations, operations continued to run smoothly and caused no further concern to the company.” Slack, the popular professional messaging platform, also suffered a security incident over the year-end holidays affecting some of its private GitHub code repositories. Despite Copper’s claims that no breach of its code had taken place, two people with knowledge of the situation told CoinDesk the firm’s codebase had been breached and copied.

