Bean obsessed crypto-weeb community harvested for $2.74m in cryptocurrency NFTs

Another installment in the series of life affirming Web3 downfalls, over $1.74 million has been robbed from unsuspecting, would-be cryptocurrency investors after the Azuki NFT anime world’s Twitter account was hacked. That’s on top of a potential $1 million worth of stolen NFTs. Having taken over the Azuki Official Twitter(opens in new tab) account, hackers’ attempted to seduce its 334,600 large fanbase with a series of posts advertising fake mints. The fanbase, consisting of anime, crypto, and bean enthusiasts, all seem in good spirits despite the attack. In case you’re wondering about the bean connection, Azuki beans are a kind of sweet red bean commonly used in Japanese cooking—a necessary piece of context for later. Users who fell for the feat of social engineering and clicked through, attempting to mint through the fake links, had not only their entire cryptocurrency wallets drained, but many of their precious NFTs stolen. These included 74 Otherdeeds NFTs worth around $2,700 each, three Porsche NFTs worth maybe $3,100, 57 Beanz NFTs at $2,600, 12 Doodles NFTs at $10,600, and 49 Pudgy Penguins worth $9,200. Two Mutant Apes were also lost, which could sell for around $24,300 at floor price

