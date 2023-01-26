Technology

Government Sanctioned Cybercrime – What is the Lazarus Group?

26 Jan 2023 OODA Analyst

Cybercrime is a menace. Estimates suggest that the combined harm cybercrime could inflict on systems worldwide was as high as US$6 trillion in 2021. And if the number already appears frightening, it is expected to hit US$10.5 trillion by 2025. In 2015, it was US$3 trillion. A growth of more than 300% in a decade is something that we all need to worry about. Yes, you read that right! Cybercrime is an umbrella term that encompasses a whole lot of schemes and efforts to disturb, damage, and cause harm to networks and systems. It can be any sort of malicious activity that targets a computer, a computer network, or a networked device. It can be a malware attack, where the attacker infects a system with a virus. A phishing campaign uses spam emails, messages, or other forms of communication to trick the recipient into compromising data privacy. A distributed DoS attack often inflicted upon IoT devices, brings down a particular system or network. Types of cybercrime may also include theft of financial data, card or payment data, cyber-extortion, cyber-espionage, copyright infringement, illegal gambling, ransomware attack, and more. According to data presented by the globally revered cyber security company Kaspersky, a single attack, which could be a data breach, malware, ransomware, or DDoS attack, can cost a company, irrespective of its size, an average of US$200,000. In fact, the insurance company Hiscox’s data shows that affected companies may go out of business within six months of the attack.

Full report : Government Sanctioned Cybercrime – What is the Lazarus Group?

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

