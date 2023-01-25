SEC’s ‘one-dimensional’ approach is slowing Bitcoin progress: Grayscale CEO

The approach to crypto regulatory enforcement by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has stalled the advancement of Bitcoin in the country, according to the CEO of Grayscale Investments. In a letter published in The Wall Street Journal on Jan. 23, the chief of the cryptocurrency asset management firm, Michael Sonnenshein, said he agreed with an assertion that the SEC was “late to the game” regarding crypto regulation and preventing the bankruptcy of FTX, adding: “‘Late’ doesn’t capture what transpired here. The problem is the Securities and Exchange Commission’s one-dimensional approach of regulation by enforcement.” Grayscale is currently suiting the SEC for denying the conversion of its Bitcoin trust to a spot-based exchange-traded fund (ETF). He clarified the SEC “should certainly try to eliminate bad actors” but it shouldn’t hinder “efforts to develop appropriate regulation.” The inaction by the regulator to stop such bad actors from entering the crypto industry “prevented Bitcoin’s advancement into the U.S. regulatory perimeter,” Sonnenshein wrote.

