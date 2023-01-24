The hacker behind the $321 million Wormhole bridge attack has shifted a large chunk of stolen funds, with transaction data showing that $155 million worth of Ether (ETH) was transferred to a decentralized exchange (DEX) on Jan 23. The Wormhole hack was the third largest crypto hack in 2022, after the protocol’s token bridge suffered an exploit on Feb. 2 that resulted in the loss of 120,000 Wrapped ETH (wETH), worth around worth $321 million. According to the transaction history of the hacker’s alleged wallet address, the latest activity shows that 95,630 ETH was sent to the OpenOcean DEX and then subsequently converted into ETH-pegged assets such as Lido Finance’s staked ETH (stETH) and wrapped staked ETH (wstETH). Digging into the transaction history further, crypto community members such as Spreekaway also highlighted that the hacker went on to conduct a slew of odd-looking transactions. For example, the hacker used their stETH holdings as collateral to borrow 13 million worth of the DAI stablecoin, before swapping it out for more stETH, wrapping it into stETH again and then borrowing some more DAI. Notably, the Wormhole team has taken the opportunity to once again offer the hacker a bounty of $10 million if they return all the funds, leaving an embedded message conveying such in a transaction.

Read more : Wormhole hacker moves $155M in biggest shift of stolen funds in months.