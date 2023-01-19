Technology

Raydium Exchange Exploiter Sends $2.7M to Tornado Cash

19 Jan 2023 OODA Analyst

The person that exploited Solana-based decentralized exchange Raydium has sent $2.7 million in Ethereum to now-sanctioned coin mixing protocol Tornado Cash. Transaction logs on Etherscan show that a wallet tagged as “Raydium Exploiter” sent a total of 42 tranches totaling 1,774.5 ETH to Tornado Cash on Thursday. Raydium fell victim to the an exploit in December when an attacker took over owner authority of the exchange, the total loss was estimated to be over $2 million. Tornado Cash is a protocol that allows users to anonymously transfer coins without being traced. The U.S. Treasury Department put Tornado Cash on its sanctions list in November after alleging that North Korea was using the service to fund its its weapons of mass destruction (WMD) program. Tornado Cash developer Alexey Pertsev, a Russian national living in the Netherlands, was arrested in August on suspicion of facilitating money laundering. He is set to stay in jail until at least Feb. 20.

Full story : Raydium Exchange Exploiter Sends $2.7M to Tornado Cash.

