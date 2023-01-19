Metaverse to bring ‘true productivity’ to industrial environments: Davos 2023

The metaverse continues to be a central talking point among leaders and decision-makers in global industries. For many, the vision of the future of the metaverse is not limited to a gamified version of reality. At the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2023 in Davos, Switzerland, a panel of experts came together to discuss a global idea of an industrialized metaverse. With echoes of the industrial revolution, the industrialized metaverse will bring Web3 technologies into industries that are at play in everyday life. The “Deployment in the Industrialized Metaverse” discussion started out with Abdullah Alswaha, the minister of communications and information technology in Saudi Arabia, expressing that the current reality of digital engagement doesn’t match up to its potential. “The digital world that we live in today is not fit for purpose in the 21st century.” Instead, it could, and arguably will be better off, leveling up the current digital communications for situations such as telework. Alswaha continued: “I’m a big advocate of the metaverse that it’s going to be the next wave of how immersive experiences work for consumers, enterprises, and the industry.”

