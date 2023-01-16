Technology

The Warning by Solana Foundation About Security Event

16 Jan 2023 OODA Analyst

Solana Foundation warned about the security event with Mailchimp. According to an email sent to users, an unauthorized actor accessed and exported certain user data from the Solana Foundation’s Mailchimp instance. Solana Foundation is the non-profit organization of the Solana Network. On January 14th, 2023, it disclosed a security incident which involved its email service provider Mailchimp. The email sent to users stated that the Foundation was informed by Mailchimp on January 12th, 2023 that “an unauthorized actor accessed and exported certain user data from the Solana Foundation’s Mailchimp instance”. Among the information accessed and exported in the incident were user’s names and Telegram usernames. The Solana Foundation stated: “Based on the information we have received from Mailchimp, the affected information may have included, inter alia, email addresses, names, and Telegram usernames, in each case only to the extent users provided any such information. Mailchimp advised that the incident did not affect passwords or credit card information.” The number of users affected by the incident is unclear. There was no official announcement from Solana or Mailchimp regarding the incident at the time of publication. Solana did not immediately respond to Cointelegraph’s request for comment.

