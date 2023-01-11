Coinbase Steps Up As FTX Retreats: A New Era In Crypto

The collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX has sent shockwaves through the market, raising questions about the stability and safety of the broader cryptocurrency ecosystem. After the fiasco, one company that appears well-positioned to weather the storm is Coinbase. Known for its strong brand, regulatory compliance, easy-to-use app, and financial stability, Coinbase has the resources and credibility to navigate the market disruption caused by FTX’s collapse. According to Coinbase, the platform now have 108 million verified users across more than 100 countries with $101 billion in assets and $159 billion in quarterly volume traded. Despite its strong market position and potential, Coinbase is not immune to the FTX debacle. On January 4th, Coinbase has agreed to pay a $50 million penalty to the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) over allegations that the cryptocurrency exchange broke anti-money laundering laws. As part of the settlement, Coinbase is also required to invest another $50 million into their compliance program to help prevent future violations and enhance user safety.

