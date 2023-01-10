Coinbase cutting nearly 1,000 jobs, citing rough cryptocurrency climate

Cryptocurrency trading platform Coinbase is cutting approximately 20% of its workforce, or about 950 jobs, in a second round of layoffs in less than a year. The company cited adverse economic conditions and disruptions within cryptocurrency markets. Bitcoin has plunged almost 60% over the past year and a volatile year got worse in late 2022 with the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX which filed for bankruptcy protection in November after experiencing the equivalent of a bank run. Customers tried to withdraw billions of dollars from the exchange after its financial stability came into question. Last week FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried pleaded not guilty in Manhattan federal court to charges that he cheated investors and looted customer deposits on his cryptocurrency trading platform. In a statement posted on the company’s website, Coinbase co-founder and CEO Brian Armstrong alluded to FTX’s collapse, noting the risk of “further contagion” in the cryptocurrency sector. He also said that Coinbase grew “too focused on growing headcount as a metric for success.” Coinbase announced the elimination of 1,100 jobs in June, or approximately 18% of its global workforce, in a first round of cuts. The company’s shares slid 3% slightly before the opening bell Tuesday.

Full report : Crypto Winter incoming, Coinbase is cutting nearly 1,000 jobs.