Cryptocurrency hackers and exploiters seemingly slowed down for the 2022 holidays as December saw $62.2 million worth of cryptocurrencies stolen, the “lowest monthly figure” of the year, according to CertiK. The blockchain security company on Dec. 31 tweeted a list of the month’s most significant attacks. It highlighted the $15.5 million worth of exit scams as the method that stole the most value over the month, followed by the $7.6 million worth of flash loan-based exploits. A later tweet on Jan. 1 confirmed that the 23 largest exploits were responsible for around 98.5% of the $62.2 million figure, with the $15 million Helio Protocol incident on Dec. 2 the largest of the month. The protocol, which manages the stablecoin HAY (HAY), suffered a loss when a trader took advantage of a price discrepancy in Ankr Reward Bearing Staked BNB (aBNBc) to borrow millions worth of HAY. At the time, the decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol Ankr suffered a separate exploit where an attacker minted 20 trillion aBNBc, causing its price to plummet. The Helio trader quickly deposited aBNBc tokens to borrow 16 million HAY, causing the loan to be significantly undercollateralized, leading to the protocol’s loss and a depeg of its stablecoin. The second largest incident of the month was the $12.9 million exploits of Defrost Finance’s v1 and v2 protocols on Dec. 23, where an attacker carried out a flash loan attack by adding a fake collateral token and a malicious price oracle to liquidate the protocol.

Full story : $62M crypto stolen in Dec was the ‘lowest monthly figure’ in 2022: CertiK.

While these are the largest cryptocurrency hacks that have happened in December 2022, OODA has been compiling a comprehensive Web3 incident database based on our research to categorize what compromises are taking place as well as document the root causes that plague Cryptos, DeFi, NFTs, and Web3 in general. Tracking root causes provides comprehensive insights into how innovators can create robust cyber risk management approaches and reduce the potential for consequential attacks. You can access the OODA comprehensive Crypto Incident tracker here.