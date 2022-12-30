Threat actors are increasingly leveraging blockchain technology to launch cyberattacks. By taking advantage of the distributed and decentralized nature of blockchain, malicious actors can exploit its anonymity for a variety of attacks, ranging from malware propagation to ransomware distribution. The Glupteba trojan is an example of a threat actor leveraging blockchain-based technologies to carry out their malicious activity. In this blog, Nozomi Networks Lab presents our latest findings on Glupteba and how security teams can search for malicious activity in the blockchain. Glupteba is a backdoor trojan that is downloaded via Pay-Per-Install networks – online ad campaigns that prompt software or application downloads – in infected installers or software cracks. Once Glupteba is active on a system, the botnet operators can deploy additional modules from the credential stealer to exploit kits compromising devices on the target network. There are several Glupteba modules aimed at exploiting vulnerabilities in various Internet of Things (IoT) appliances from vendors, such as MikroTik and Netgear. Surprisingly, Glupteba leverages the Bitcoin blockchain to distribute its Command and Control (C2) domains to infected systems.

Full report : Tracking Malicious Glupteba Activity Through the Blockchain.