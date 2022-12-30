Solana Slides Another 16% and Falls Out of Top 20

Solana’s fortunes are only getting worse, as the coin of the layer-1 blockchain platform and so-called “Ethereum killer” has fallen a further 17% today, continuing recent declines. In the process, the coin has fallen out of the top 20 cryptocurrencies ranked by market cap, according to data from CoinGecko. SOL dropped as low as $8.17 per coin this afternoon, the lowest price seen since February 2021. On Wednesday, it slid below the $10 mark for the first time since that same month—but the price has only fallen more sharply over the last 24 hours. Even at the slightly rebounded price of $8.30 as of this writing, SOL is now down 16% over the past day. That brings its seven-day drop to nearly 32%, and two-week decline to 41%. Overall, Solana has lost nearly 97% of its value since peaking near $260 in November 2021, and the coin is down over 95% since the start of 2022. Due to the decline in price, Solana has fallen out of CoinGecko’s top 20 cryptocurrencies, as its market cap has dipped to just over $3 billion in total. As of this writing, Solana is ranked 22nd on the platform’s market tracker.

