China to launch national exchange for trading NFT-like digital assets despite cryptocurrency bans

China is introducing a “digital asset trading platform” to facilitate transactions of intellectual property and non-fungible tokens (NFTs), known as digital collectibles in the country, where cryptocurrencies are banned. A launch ceremony will be held on January 1, according to state media China Daily. The platform is co-developed by China Technology Exchange, a technology trading service group backed by the government; Art Exhibitions China, an official agency; and blockchain developer Huaban Digital Copyrights. The platform, which is built on the “China Cultural Protection Chain”, is designed to register, verify, deposit, track and protect digital assets, according to the report. The move is “significant and valuable” because the platform can “provide a good mechanism for copyright and digital product trading in the future”, said Liu Jiahui, partner at Beijing-based Derun Lawyers, who specialises in intellectual property. “Everyone will come to the platform, which is like an aggregator, for trading and searching for information, ” Liu said. The news followed new policy guidelines released last week by the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party and the State Council, aimed at boosting the data market while addressing issues such as data rights and trading profit distribution.

