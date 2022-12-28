Technology

Mango Markets Attacker Avraham Eisenberg Arrested, Charged With ‘Market-Manipulation Offenses’

28 Dec 2022

The Department of Justice announced on Tuesday the arrest of Avraham Eisenberg, charging him with “market-manipulation offenses” related to his attack on the Mango Markets crypto exchange. A second filing signed by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Thomas S. Burnett and Noah Solowiejczyk has specifically charged Eisenberg with commodities fraud and commodities manipulation. “Eisenberg engaged in a scheme involving the intentional and artificial manipulation of the price of perpetual futures contracts on a cryptocurrency exchange called Mango Markets,” the filing reads. Mango Markets is a Solana-based decentralized exchange (DEX) governed by a DAO made up of holders of its native token, MNGO, that lets investors lend, borrow, swap, and use leverage to trade crypto. On October 11, 2022, the project was drained of roughly $110 million, with Mango Markets tweeting at that time that a hacker had manipulated the platform’s price oracle. Eisenberg also admitted to being “involved with a team that operated a highly profitable trading strategy” shortly after.

