Hackers drain $8M in assets from Bitkeep wallets in latest DeFi exploit

While many are still enjoying the holiday season, hackers are hard at work, draining around $8 million in an ongoing BitKeep wallet exploit. On Dec. 26, some users of the multichain crypto wallet BitKeep reported that their funds were being drained and transferred while they were not using their wallets. In their official Telegram group, the BitKeep team confirmed that some APK package downloads have been hijacked by some attackers and have been installed with code that was implanted by hackers. They wrote: “If your funds are stolen, the application you download or update may be an unknown version (unofficial release version) hijacked.” As the hack continued, the BitKeep team urged its users to transfer their funds to a wallet that came from official sources like Google Play and the Apple App Store. Apart from this, the team also asked community members to use newly created wallet addresses as their previous addresses may already be “leaked to hackers.” To help with the investigation, the BitKeep team asked affected users to submit the relevant materials through a Google form they provided.

