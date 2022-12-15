Microsoft bans cryptocurrency mining on cloud services

Cloud computing giant Microsoft is taking measures to increase stability of its cloud services by forcing new restrictions for activities like cryptocurrency mining. Microsoft has quietly banned crypto mining from its online services in order to better protect its customers and clouds, British technology news agency The Register reported on Dec. 15. The company introduced the new restrictions as part of its universal license terms of Microsoft Online Services. Microsoft updated its acceptable use policy on Dec. 1 to clarify that “mining cryptocurrency is prohibited without prior Microsoft approval.” In the “Acceptable Use Policy” section, Microsoft said that it now requires users to obtain a written pre-approval from the company in order to use any of Microsoft Online Services for crypto mining. Microsoft reportedly said that its latest crypto mining restrictions aim to protect the online services from risks like cyber fraud, attacks and unauthorized access to customer resources, stating: “We made this change to further protect our customers and mitigate the risk of disrupting or impairing services in the Microsoft Cloud.”

The firm also reportedly noted that it may consider permission to mine crypto for testing and research purposes for security detections.

