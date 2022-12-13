CoinTracker Crypto Portfolio Software Suffers Data Hack

The well-known crypto portfolio management software CoinTracker has suffered a potential data breach. Portfolio management software like CoinTracker solves users’ headache by tracking their overall crypto holdings spread across centralized and decentralized exchanges, and staking pools. Some users find it convenient for tax filing. This time, instead of decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols, hackers targeted a centralized platform to access to cryptocurrency users’ personal data. According to the CoinTracker report, they discovered a leaked list of emails. They reported that no other personal or financial information was compromised. CoinTracker stated that there is no additional action users need to take, but the users are frustrated and ask them to “take some responsibility.” A Twitter user reported that CoinTracker confirmed via emails the third-party service Twilio was compromised, due to which hackers got access to CoinTracker users. Twilio is the parent company of SendGrid, a Colorado-based customer communication platform for transactional and marketing email. Hackers accessed the employees’ accounts and eventually got access to CoinTracker’s mailing list.

