The Lazarus group, a North Korean hacking organization previously linked to criminal activity, has been connected to a new attack scheme to breach systems and steal cryptocurrency from third parties. The campaign, which uses a modified version of an already existing malware product called Applejeus, uses a crypto site and even documents to gain access to systems. Volexity, a Washington D.C.-based cybersecurity firm, has linked Lazarus, a North Korean hacking group already sanctioned by the U.S. government, with a threat involving the use of a crypto site to infect systems in order to steal info and cryptocurrency from third parties. A blog post issued on Dec. 1 revealed that in June, Lazarus registered a domain called “bloxholder.com,” which would be later established as a business offering services of automatic cryptocurrency trading. Using this site as a facade, Lazarus prompted users to download an application that served as a payload to deliver the Applejeus malware, directed to steal private keys and other data from the users’ systems. The same strategy has been used by Lazarus before. However, this new scheme uses a technique that allows the application to “confuse and slow down” malware detection tasks.

Full report : North Korean Lazarus Group Linked to New Cryptocurrency Hacking Scheme.