Technology

Cryptocurrency needs regulation to spare customers from collapse

29 Nov 2022 OODA Analyst

Out of nowhere, 30-year-old Sam Bankman-Fried became a billionaire mover and shaker in the world of cryptocurrency. Careful to make friends of powerful Democrats and media columnists alike, he threw money around the halls of Congress — and everywhere else he went — while threatening to disrupt Chicago’s financial futures industry. Known by his initials, “SBF” is a billionaire no more. The house of cards he built over the past several years came crashing down in a matter of days. His FTX crypto exchange and the entangled Alameda Research hedge fund are now in bankruptcy, amid reports that customer funds are missing. As many as a million of SBF’s customers may have lost whatever they had in their trading accounts, which, unlike traditional bank and brokerage accounts, are not guaranteed by the federal government against a company’s failure. Media reports are drawing comparisons to the fall of Enron Corp. or the Bernie Madoff Ponzi scheme. Everyone from police in the Bahamas to U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., is demanding answers from SBF, who sent a series of tweets saying, among other things, he wants to make his customers whole.

Full opinion : Cryptocurrency needs regulation to spare customers from collapse.

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

European Central Bank says bitcoin is on the ‘road to irrelevance’

November 30, 2022

While Crypto Erupts In Chaos, Financial Firms Quietly Use Blockchain To Solve Real-Life Problems

November 30, 2022
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2