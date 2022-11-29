Binance CEO Warns Users to Be Vigilant as Dark Web Hackers Auction Off 500 Million Whatsapp Numbers

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao has warned users of an upcoming wave of phishing scams as hackers are selling up-to-date mobile phone numbers of nearly 500 million WhatsApp users. In a tweet, Zhao, who goes by the name CZ on Twitter, said over 487 million WhatsApp phone numbers are for sale on the Dark Web. He stated that the numbers seem legit and that users should be prepared to receive phishing links and scam messages. According to a report by Cybernews, a hacker posted the numbers on a well-known hacking community forum on November 16, claiming that they were an up-to-date database of 487 million WhatsApp user mobile numbers. The dataset reportedly contains WhatsApp user numbers from 84 countries. The largest chunk of phone numbers belongs to the citizens of Egypt (45 million), Italy (35 million), the US (32 million), Saudi Arabia (29 million), France (20 million), and Turkey (20 million). The threat actor allegedly told Cybernews that they were selling the US dataset for $7,000, the UK for $2,500, and Germany for $2,000. The media also claimed the seller shared a sample of data with them, and they were able to confirm the validity of the numbers. WhatsApp is reported to have more than 2 billion monthly active users globally. The messaging app is ranked among the most popular mobile messenger apps in the world.

