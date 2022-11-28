AIIMS servers remain down, but hospital says no demand for ransom brought to notice

After several media reports emerged suggesting that hackers have demanded an estimated Rs 200 crore in cryptocurrency from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, the hospital has said that no ransom demand has been brought to notice by AIIMS authorities. Meanwhile, the data restoration and server cleaning process is still in progress and is taking some time due to the volume of data and large number of servers for the hospital services. Measures are being taken for cyber security. Until it is done, all hospital services, including outpatient, in-patient, laboratories, etc continue to run on manual mode as the server remains out of order for the sixth consecutive day. It is feared that the data of around 3-4 crore patients could have been compromised due to the breach detected Wednesday morning. Patient care services in emergency, outpatient, inpatient and laboratory wings are being managed manually as the server remained down, the sources said. The India Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-IN), Delhi Police and representatives of the Ministry of Home Affairs are investigating the ransomware attack.

