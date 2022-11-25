Technology

Cybercrime Carnage: Cryptocurrency-Targeting Attacks Abound

25 Nov 2022 OODA Analyst

While the cybercrime story for 2022 has yet to be fully written, cryptocurrency theft will no doubt have a starring role. Buoyed by the collective pilfering of billions of dollars’ worth of cryptocurrency already this year, stealing more will no doubt be a top New Year’s resolution for the criminally inclined. Illicit interest in cryptocurrency continues despite fallout from the crash and burn of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, which on Nov. 11 filed for bankruptcy. Cue the value of a bitcoin plunging from a high this month of over $21,000 down to a low this week of $15,500, which is what it was worth about three years ago. But that is still a lot of value, especially for attackers who are able to steal Bitcoin, Monero, Ether and other cryptocurrency and use money-laundering tactics to convert it to a fiat currency. Count FTX among recent victims. The exchange itself was ransacked by attackers – many market watchers suspect insider involvement – as it was collapsing, with FTX tokens then worth $400 million going missing. On Sunday, blockchain analysis firm Chainalysis reported that the attacker converted about $60 million worth of stolen funds via the decentralized renBTC bridge, which can be used buy bitcoins, which were “likely to be mixed prior to a cash-out attempt”

Full analysis : Cybercrime Carnage: Cryptocurrency-Targeting Attacks Abound.

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

North Korea’s crypto-heists show vulnerabilities in Western security: experts

November 25, 2022

Alameda-Backed Crypto Trading Firm 3Commas Says It’s Pretty Sure It Wasn’t Breached

November 25, 2022
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2