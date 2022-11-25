Binance deploys $1 billion to keep crypto industry afloat after FTX collapse

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance on Thursday announced new details about its industry recovery fund, which aims to prop up struggling players in the wake of FTX’s calamitous bankruptcy. In a blogpost, Binance said it will devote $1 billion in initial commitments to the recovery fund. It may increase that amount to $2 billion at a point in time in the future “if the need arises,” the company added. It has also received $50 million in commitments from crypto-native investment firms including Jump Crypto, Polygon Ventures, and Animoca Brands. Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao shared the public wallet address showing its initial commitment and said: “We do this transparently.” Public blockchain data reviewed by CNBC showed a balance of around $1 billion in Binance’s own BUSD stablecoin. BUSD is a stablecoin issued by blockchain infrastructure firm Paxos and is approved and regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, according to Paxos’ website. The fund is an attempt by Binance to keep the crypto industry afloat after controversial entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried’s exchange FTX filed for bankruptcy earlier this month. Zhao has emerged as a new savior-like figure for the ailing industry, filling a gap left by Bankman-Fried, whose firm had bought or invested in a number of beleaguered crypto firms — from Voyager Digital to BlockFi — prior to its collapse.

