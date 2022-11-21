Walking along the New path – Decentralized Finance (DEFI)

Decentralized financial systems have grown in recent years. But when the phenomenon gained greater transactions, cybercriminal’s motivations managed to soar even higher. A difficult- to- alter digital ledger, the blockchain keeps track of transactions. But the crucial query is: Can blockchain be used in any way to manage the banking sector? Will there be any uses for the blockchain that can alter the way it operates? The answer is yes. Decentralized Finance is one of the best uses of Blockchain in Finance (DeFi). The basic idea of DeFi, as well as its advantages, how it functions, and potential applications, will be covered in this blog. A financial system called decentralized finance, or DeFi, is based on open blockchains. The building blocks of open finance are blockchain-based smart contracts, digital assets, dApps (decentralized applications), and protocols. Decentralized finance (DeFi) is a monetary system that is in-built on public blockchains. With the emergence of public blockchain networks like Ethereum, peer-to-peer asset transfers may now be programmatically carried out based on a set of criteria by “smart contracts,” which are just bits of code that are published and carried out on the blockchain. Financial services can be accessed through decentralized finance without the use of centralized intermediaries. Peer-to-peer interactions on the Ethereum blockchain are made possible through smart contracts.

