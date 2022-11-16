California launches website to combat cryptocurrency scams and highlight risks

The California Attorney General’s office announced the launch of a new website Tuesday which will provide information about risks and scams associated with the purchase of cryptocurrencies. The website includes tips about purchasing and trading cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens (NFTs), as well as frequently asked questions regarding the sale and trading of digital-only assets. “From celebrities to your next-door neighbor, it seems like everyone these days is investing in cryptocurrency based on the promise of fast and easy money,” California Attorney General Rob Bonta said in a news release. “Don’t fall for a fantasy – Cryptocurrency, like all investments, carries significant risks, and there’s no guarantee that you’ll see large – or any – returns.” Bonta said the website will provide resources for Californians looking to get into the exchange of online currency with advice about avoiding scams and other pitfalls. The Attorney General says anyone looking to join the cryptocurrency craze should always be sure to do extra research before investing in any specific asset, and urged those who are spending money to spend it wisely. “You should only invest money you are willing to lose, and you should be on the lookout for red flags and potential scams,” Bonta said.

