FTX-owned crypto exchange Liquid halts all withdrawals

The Japanese cryptocurrency exchange Liquid is the latest company to halt withdrawals amid the ongoing crisis of centralized crypto exchanges. The FTX-owned crypto exchange Liquid took to Twitter on Nov. 15 to officially announce a suspension of fiat and crypto withdrawals on its Liquid Global platform. Addressing the reasons for the suspension, Liquid cited compliance with the requirements of voluntary Chapter 11 proceedings in the United States, noting: “Due to the Chapter 11 filing by FTX Trading International, the ultimate beneficial owner of Quoine Pte. Ltd, Liquid Exchange (Quoine Pte.) is halting all withdrawals — both fiat and crypto currency.” The exchange emphasized that the latest measures are “not a security related halt,” adding that it will provide more information at a later date. The firm also suggested that its users should not deposit either fiat or crypto until more updates are available. Fiat and crypto withdrawals have been suspended on Liquid Global in compliance with the requirements of voluntary Chapter 11 proceedings in the United States. Until further notice we would suggest to not deposit either FIAT or Crypto. We will provide updates when available -Liquid Exchange Twitter.

