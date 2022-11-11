Technology

How blockchain can make digital ID more secure

11 Nov 2022 OODA Analyst

Perhaps the most valuable asset we have online is our identity. It allows us to buy and sell goods, even open a bank account. It’s understandable then, that users might have qualms about trusting their identifying personal data to blockchain (the technology behind crypto), which has experienced more than $1bn (£0.87bn) in fraud since the start of 2021. Trust, though – along with greater security – is the object of the exercise. Blockchain-based digital ID is based on the principle of self-sovereign identity (SSI), whereby users can share selected information with vendors or service providers instead of their entire identity. The analogy is of a person walking into a bar and presenting a trusted credential that only showed they were of legal age to buy an alcoholic drink – instead of presenting an ID card that might also reveal their name and address details. SSI means that the interacting parties know they can trust each other because they can see the key information in question. And blockchain-based digital ID could make this a reality. “This is significant because currently there isn’t a way for businesses online to interact with contractual trust in a peer-to-peer way that isn’t intermediated by a third-party login service,” says John Jordan, executive director of the Government of British Columbia’s Digital Trust Service, which is starting to implement blockchain-based ID systems for citizens and local businesses. “Blockchain presents the opportunity to have confidential friendships and business partners on a foundation of trust.”

Full story : How blockchain can make digital ID more secure.

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Open-source repository SourceHut to remove all cryptocurrency-related projects

November 8, 2022

The metaverse ushers in a new era of cyber threats

November 3, 2022
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2