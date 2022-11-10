Technology

DeFi Heavily Criticized by its users After Denying Access to Wallet Content

10 Nov 2022 OODA Analyst

Brad Mills informed about the denial to access Wallet Content on 1inch DeFi. Decentralized Finance is severely criticized in the industry and by the users because of denying user access based on wallet content. And on 6 November 2022, Entrepreneur Brad Mills posted a Tweet criticizing DeFi for denying users access to decentralized exchanges(DEXs) because of various factors like location and wallet content. Because of this concern faced by Mills, he explained the future of Web3 as a “Surveillance panopticon” and futhure notes that it has incorrectly developed all things with Wall Street on a blockchain. Mill’s tweet also has a picture that mirrors a pop-up notification highlighting that he is trying to use a 1inch dApp with a restricted wallet address. While talking to the news outlet, the chief communication Officer of 1 inch Sergey Maslennikov noted that restricting wallets is part of the firm’s efforts to provide a safe and compliant community environment. Sergey also notes, “Users’ wallets owned or associated with clearly illegal behavior like: sanctions, terrorism financing, hacked or stolen funds, human trafficking, and child sexual abuse material (CSAM) are prevented from interacting with the 1inch dApp.” As per Sergey believes DeFi Aggregator complies with all applicable sanctions and sanction lists. In addition, DEX adheres to anti-money laundering (AML) and terrorist financing prevention regulations and the global community’s measures.

Full story : DeFi Heavily Criticized by its users After Denying Access to Wallet Content.

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Maintaining decentralization: Are custody services a threat to DeFi protocols?

November 10, 2022

FTX Hurtles Toward Bankruptcy With $8 Billion Hole, US Probe

November 10, 2022
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2