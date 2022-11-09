US Treasury redesignates Tornado Cash sanctions, citing North Korea nuclear weapons program

The United States Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Asset Control, or OFAC, has amended the sanctions on cryptocurrency mixer Tornado Cash in addition to including two individuals involved in “transportation and procurement activities” for North Korea in its list of specially designated nationals. In a Nov. 8 announcement, the Department of the Treasury said it had “delisted and simultaneously redesignated” Tornado Cash in addition to taking into account activities conducted by North Korean nationals Ri Sok and Yan Zhiyong in its basis for sanctions. The government department reiterated its claims that the crypto mixer was involved in laundering $455 million in crypto stolen by the North Korea-affiliated Lazarus Group. The redesignation of Tornado Cash essentially replaces Treasury’s actions against the crypto mixer in August, establishing sanctions for its role in “enabling malicious cyber activities, which ultimately support the DPRK’s [weapons of mass destruction] program.“ The original sanctions included the Lazarus Group but did not show connections with North Korea’s nuclear program.

