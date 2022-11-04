Gala Games Dismisses Hacking Speculations After GALA Plunged 90%

Blockchain gaming company Gala Games urged its community for calm after misplaced fears of a multi-billion dollar rug pull or hack caused the GALA token to temporarily crash 25.6%. The initial panic, which Gala Games later implied was unfounded, came after a single wallet address appeared to mint over $2 billion GALA tokens out of thin air — which was flagged by blockchain security firm PeckShield on Nov. 3. Fears that the unusual activity was a sign of an exploit or rug pull caused the GALA token price to drop a dramatic 25.6% from $0.0394 to $0.0293 over a 130-minute stretch late on Nov. 3, according to data from CoinGecko. However, Gala Games took to Twitter on Nov. 4 to dispel the “FUD” surrounding its native token, explaining that “lots of people are tossing around words like ‘hack’ and ‘rug’. Neither of these is the case.” Gala Games president for blockchain Jason Brink explained that the unusual activity detected on decentralized exchange (DEX) PancakeSwap was performed by pNetwork, who was working to drain the liquidity pool as a means to safeguard it from a potential vulnerability.

