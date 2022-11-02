Technology

Moneygram to enable users to buy, sell and hold cryptocurrency via mobile app

02 Nov 2022 OODA Analyst

Global digital peer-to-peer payments company MoneyGram announced on Nov. 1 that users in nearly all U.S. states and the District of Columbia, can buy, sell, and hold cryptocurrency, specifically Bitcoin , via its MoneyGram mobile app. The digital payments company said that it plans to add more digital currencies to its app in 2023, as global regulations allow. Alex Holmes, Chairman and CEO of MoneyGram, stated: “As consumer interest in digital currencies continues to accelerate, we are uniquely positioned to meet that demand and bridge the gap between blockchain and traditional financial services thanks to our global network, leading compliance solutions, and strong culture of fintech innovation.” The rollout of this latest crypto-related initiative is a part of the company’s vision to increase adoption by bringing “real-world cryptocurrency and blockchain use cases to life.” MoneyGram shared that this crypto addition to its app was made possible through its partnership with licensed crypto exchange and API-driven crypto-as-a-service provider, Coinme.

Full news : Moneygram to enable users to buy, sell and hold cryptocurrency via mobile app.

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

DeFi Protocol Solend Struck by $1.26M Oracle Exploit

November 2, 2022

$28M stolen from cryptocurrency exchange Deribit, details inside

November 2, 2022
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2