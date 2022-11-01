14 years since the Bitcoin white paper: Why it matters

Happy white paper day, Bitcoin. It’s been 14 years since Satoshi Nakamoto first sent an email to the Cypherpunk mailing list with the subject line, “Bitcoin P2P e-cash Paper.” The email included a link to the white paper, an outline of what would soon become a one trillion-dollar market. The first sentence of the email has become iconic among the Bitcoin community: “I’ve been working on a new electronic cash system that’s fully peer-to-peer, with no trusted third party.” Over the past 14 years, Bitcoin has morphed from a hobbyist pastime into a globally recognized brand. Bitcoin has been adopted as legal tender in regions of the global south such as El Salvador and the Central African Republic. It is used by freedom fighters and campaigners while being a tool for financial emancipation and economic empowerment worldwide. The speculative fervor that Bitcoin became known for still lingers while Bitcoin’s reputation as being a tool for illicit activities clings on, despite the fact that the United States dollars remains a far more effective tool for hiding financial activity. In 2022, Bitcoin has evolved into so much more. Cointelegraph spoke to Bitcoin OGs, enthusiasts and newbies during the Plan B Conference in Lugano, Switzerland, to investigate what the white paper means to the world. For world-renowned charities such as Save the Children, the white paper and the subsequent creation of Bitcoin have benefited the organization. Antonia Roupell, Web3 lead at Save the Children, told Cointelegraph that the organization recognizes “Bitcoin’s potential to be a force for good and a force for financial inclusion.”

