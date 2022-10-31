Technology

Google Introduces Cloud-Based Blockchain Node Service for Ethereum

31 Oct 2022 OODA Analyst

Tech giant Google said Thursday it will be launching a cloud-based node engine for Ethereum projects. The company said its Google Cloud Blockchain Node Engine will be a “fully managed node-hosting service that can minimize the need for node operations,” meaning that Google will be responsible for monitoring node activity and restarting them during outages. A node is a type of computer that runs a blockchain’s software to validate and store the history of transactions on a blockchain’s network. At the time of launch, Google will be supporting only Ethereum nodes. Google’s announcement signifies the growing attention that technology giants are giving toward blockchain, crypto and Web3 projects. “Blockchain is changing the way the world stores and moves its information,” Google said in its announcement. Earlier this month, Google formed a partnership with crypto exchange Coinbase to provide crypto payments for its cloud services, and in September, Google Cloud and BNB Chain announced a partnership to support the growth of early-stage Web3 startups. In addition, Google announced in January that it was building a Digital Assets Team for Google Cloud, showing its commitment to building Web3 projects.

