Cryptocurrency Scams: How to Spot & Protect Yourself Against Crypto Fraud

Cryptocurrency is a new, exciting way to interact with money. However, scammers are looking to take advantage of people who don’t know how to navigate this new and often complex world. Cryptocurrency scams have become the new fraud of choice for cybercriminals looking to make a quick buck. Cryptocurrency scams are a form of financial fraud that uses cryptocurrencies as bait to lure people into scamming schemes. Crypto scams can take many forms, but they all have one thing in common: they use the promise of getting rich quickly with cryptocurrency to convince people to send money and personal information. Scammers often create fake websites or social media accounts that impersonate legitimate companies and individuals, such as crypto exchanges, DeFi platforms, or celebrities. Crypto scammers are increasingly using social media and email to target victims, who they believe to be ripe for a pitch. They’re also targeting people with low knowledge of crypto, or those who have been affected by a recent price drop in their investments and are looking to recover.

