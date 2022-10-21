Taking measures to secure the metaverse

The internet you know today is gradually going the way of the original web. The aspect of web3 that’s most exciting–and most concerning to cybersecurity wonks like me–is the metaverse, an immersive 3D experience where people can explore, shop, play games, spend time with distant friends, attend a concert, or hold a business meeting. The metaverse is what bold virtual reality pioneers envisioned way back in the ‘90s when most people lacked the compute power, storage, or network bandwidth to make it real. Think of the metaverse as the next iteration of social media. It’s a place where internet users will increasingly spend hours and money engaging with friends, content, goods, and services. To enable this, metaverse users and platforms are relying on cryptocurrency and its underlying blockchain technology. Cryptocurrency is playing a huge role in both making metaverse experiences possible–it’s largely how people pay for goods and services in virtual worlds–and in presenting uniquely vexing cybersecurity challenges.

