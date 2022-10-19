In late 2019, Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey announced that his company had formed a small, independent group of developers and tasked it with a single objective: to create a decentralized social media protocol that could serve as the bedrock of a new standard for online connectivity, free from corporate and governmental influence. Three years later, and after Dorsey’s own departure from Twitter, that team has emerged from relative silence to announce that it believes it has achieved its assigned goal. On Tuesday, the Bluesky initiative launched a website for its decentralized social media protocol, which it’s calling The AT Protocol. It also opened a waitlist for the Bluesky app, which the team is framing as the ideal “browser” with which to access the AT Protocol network. The waitlist quickly filled up, requiring third-party intervention. “Since May, we’ve been doing protocol work in a public repository on GitHub, but we’ve mostly been quiet on our blog and Twitter,” the Bluesky team wrote today in a blog post. “This is starting to change.”

Read more : Jack Dorsey-Founded Bluesky Unveils Roadmap for Decentralized Social Networks.