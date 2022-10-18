This BNB Chain-based Wallet Swap Facility Hacked for More Than $1 Million

Earlier today, October 18, another wallet sway, BitKeep, became a victim of notorious hacks while losing more than $1 million. The BitKeep wallet was quick to inform all of its users. BitKeep further added that its development team has swung into action to contain the reach of the hacker. The attack took place on the BNB Chain while BitKeep has also promised to make the full payments. Besides, the wallet swap facility has also initiated a few measures following the hack. For now, BitKeep has suspended its services to ensure that there are no more asset security issues. Also, its team is communicating and cooperating with other security agencies to track down the hackers. The BitKeep team is working on tracking down the hacker in order to recover the stolen assets. As said, BitKeep will reimburse all the affected users the full amount. However, it will announce the specific plan of reimbursement later. The wallet swap facility further stated It will “Encourage people who can assist in identifying the hackers and recovering the stolen assets to contact us. You will be highly rewarded. Thank you in advance”.

