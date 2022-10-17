Technology

BNB Chain responds with next steps for cross-chain security after network exploit

17 Oct 2022 OODA Analyst

BNB Chain, the native blockchain of Binance Coin and the Binance crypto exchange, has been subject to security-related developments over the last month. On Thursday, Oct. 6 the network experienced a multi-million dollar cross-chain exploit. The incident caused BNB Chain to temporarily suspend all withdrawal and deposit activity on the network. Initially, the announcement of the network outage cited “irregular activity” with an update stating it was “under maintenance.” As rumors were confirmed the CEO of Binance, Changpeng Zhao tweeted out an apology for any inconvenience to the BNB Chain community. However the suspension was brief, as the BNB Chain Team announced the network was back online early on Oct. 7, just hours after the attack. As the network regained activity its validators confirmed their location and were asked to upgrade the community infrastructure. Later the same day, BNB Chain released its first official statement thanking the community for its support during the incident, along with the next steps for ensuring future network security.

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

