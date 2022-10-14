Tech giant Samsung announced it will utilize blockchain technology to upgrade security protocols for all of its smart devices. Knox Matrix is its new blockchain-based security solution for “cross-device experiences.” This means the security layer covers all Samsung devices, from smartphones to home appliances, within the network. Samsung said Knox Matrix will work as an individual’s “own private blockchain system,” with all of one’s interconnected devices equipped with the blockchain multilayered monitoring. This includes electronics such as smartphones but also smart TVs and air conditioners. The new security upgrade is intended to protect users from exploits of their credentials, while simultaneously making logins more simple. According to the announcement, all Samsung devices will utilize Knox Matrix and receive a unified SDK, whether they are based on Android, Tizen or another OS. This comes alongside the company’s announcement of its new collaboration with Google to improve multi-smart device experiences in the home.

Full story : Samsung uses blockchain-based security for devices in its network.